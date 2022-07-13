Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,342.61

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,342.61 ($27.86) and traded as low as GBX 2,245 ($26.70). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,270 ($27.00), with a volume of 33,923 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market cap of £6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,340.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,158.81.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

