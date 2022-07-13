Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,342.61

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,342.61 ($27.86) and traded as low as GBX 2,245 ($26.70). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,270 ($27.00), with a volume of 33,923 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market cap of £6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,340.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,158.81.
Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)
