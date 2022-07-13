Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,040

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,420 ($40.68) to GBX 3,040 ($36.16) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,180 ($37.82) to GBX 2,970 ($35.32) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($40.44) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($46.62) to GBX 3,720 ($44.24) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($50.55) to GBX 3,850 ($45.79) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,354.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Shares of Schroders are going to split on Thursday, September 15th. The 20-17 split was announced on Thursday, September 15th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 15th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

