Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164,078 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 244,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,649. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

