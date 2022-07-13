Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,721.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. 809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,560. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.