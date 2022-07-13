Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s 8th Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.