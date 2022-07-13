Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after acquiring an additional 693,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,691. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

