Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,851 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.28% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $98,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,580,000 after buying an additional 386,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

