Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Raised by Acas LLC

Acas LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. 53,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,291. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26.

