Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,674 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.4% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,008.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. 38,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,648. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

