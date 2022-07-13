Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acas LLC

Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,648. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

