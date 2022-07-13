Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

