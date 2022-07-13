SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Downgraded by Citigroup

SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SCSKF stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. SCSK has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

About SCSK (Get Rating)

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

