SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Downgraded by Citigroup

SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SCSKF stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. SCSK has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.28.
About SCSK
