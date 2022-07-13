Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of SEA by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SEA by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SEA by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. 99,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

