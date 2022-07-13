SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Purchases $86,497.84 in Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 166,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $86,497.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,637,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,495.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaChange International alerts:

On Monday, July 11th, Karen Singer purchased 158,600 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,402.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Karen Singer purchased 96,071 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.47.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Singer purchased 4,134 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356.38.

On Friday, July 1st, Karen Singer purchased 96,276 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $56,802.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Karen Singer purchased 98,262 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $58,957.20.

On Monday, June 27th, Karen Singer purchased 142,398 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,438.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer acquired 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer acquired 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,837.01.

NASDAQ SEAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,184. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.11. SeaChange International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.