Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires 2,299 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 754,206 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

