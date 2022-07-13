Seaview Investment Managers LLC Buys 533 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 371,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. 23,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

