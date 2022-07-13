Seaview Investment Managers LLC Buys Shares of 56,213 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 56,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,424,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 364,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,577 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88.

