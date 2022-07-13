Seaview Investment Managers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. 75,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,548. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

