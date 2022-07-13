Seaview Investment Managers LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.4% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,837 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.09. 15,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.60. The firm has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

