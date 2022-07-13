Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Alibaba Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.12. 150,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,940,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The stock has a market cap of $293.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

