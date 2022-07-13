Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 29,030 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,030 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.5% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,878 shares of company stock worth $4,547,888. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.87. 6,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,027. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $296.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.