Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. 2,449,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,645,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 196,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 144,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 504,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 84,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 342.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 384,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.