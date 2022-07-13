Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. 2,449,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,645,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
