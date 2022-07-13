Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Achieves Market Cap of $132,237.34

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $132,237.34 and $31,263.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00099813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00172001 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

