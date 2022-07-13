Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $52.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

SHAK traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,174. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

