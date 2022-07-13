Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in June

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the June 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SHCAY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 277,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,929. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.34. Sharp has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.