Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. 33,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $163.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $142,216.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at $376,135.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 13.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

