Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Declines By 85.8%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the June 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASAZY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 378,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.