Short Interest in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Grows By 1,539.4%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 1,539.4% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AEAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,453. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEAC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210,291 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 905,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 469,450 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.