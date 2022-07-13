Short Interest in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Decreases By 98.1%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,185. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Brickell Biotech ( NASDAQ:BBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.90). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 8,325.47% and a negative return on equity of 191.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brickell Biotech will post -9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

