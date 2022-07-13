Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declines By 82.0%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,904. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

