Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Drops By 94.1%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DOCMF stock remained flat at $$2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

DOCMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.46) to GBX 380 ($4.52) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($5.71) to GBX 360 ($4.28) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

