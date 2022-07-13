Short Interest in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Increases By 744.5%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,820,000 shares, a growth of 744.5% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 51.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

EVFM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 426,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,108. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.37. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EVFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

