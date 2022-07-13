Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Increases By 776.9%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 776.9% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FIORF traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. 64,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is 0.04. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.01 and a 12 month high of 0.10.

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational marijuana in the United States. It also operates dispensary in California. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in October 2020. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

