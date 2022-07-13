Short Interest in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Increases By 6,100.0%

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GIW remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Wednesday. GigInternational1 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIW. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

