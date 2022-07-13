Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Increases By 641.7%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 641.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CTEC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,972. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
