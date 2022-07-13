Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Increases By 641.7%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 641.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CTEC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,972. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTEC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000.

