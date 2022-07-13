Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Expands By 699.3%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 699.3% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of HBANP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. 178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,481. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.00.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last three months.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

