Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Expands By 721.7%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 721.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADRE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
