Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Increases By 1,611.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 1,611.1% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 7.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:IBTH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

