Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Declines By 96.9%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGIOY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 78,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,260. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

