Short Interest in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Rises By 2,268.3%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, an increase of 2,268.3% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SLAC remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,057. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 331,356 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
