Short Interest in Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Drops By 92.6%

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSDOF remained flat at $37.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. Tessenderlo Group has a 52 week low of 37.60 and a 52 week high of 37.60.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Tessenderlo Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

