Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Increases By 7,580.0%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 7,580.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on THLLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thales in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Thales from €110.00 ($110.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thales has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of THLLY traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 53,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

