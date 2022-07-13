Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Drops By 94.7%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WLMIY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. 660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.7304 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

