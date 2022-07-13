Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Drops By 94.7%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WLMIY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. 660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.7304 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

Wilmar International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

