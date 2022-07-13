Showcase (SHO) Market Capitalization Tops $15,675.00

Showcase (SHO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 55.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $15,675.00 and approximately $1,379.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

