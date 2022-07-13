Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,465 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,955,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 706,739 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,685,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 962,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,711,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $64.68.

