Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. 44,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,779. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average of $109.59.

