SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.80

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.80 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.60), with a volume of 1875968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.80 ($0.62).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £322.31 million and a PE ratio of -27.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.32.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

