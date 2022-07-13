SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Down 5.7%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSUGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth $42,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

