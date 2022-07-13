SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Down 5.7%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth $42,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

