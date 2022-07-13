Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLVRF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 556,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,168. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

