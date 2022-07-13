Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 13,342 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 28.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

